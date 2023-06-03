Bun B will pay you $1K if you help him find his poncho

HOUSTON — Rapper Bun B needs your help finding a missing piece of concert history!
The 'King of the Trill' posted on his Instagram that his custom Purple brand poncho went missing after Friday night's Southern Takeover at RodeoHouston.
The poncho features the UGK logo in the original Houston Oilers' colors. Bun B said he's offering up a $1,000 reward for it, no questions asked.
Friday's historic performance came during Black Heritage Day, which is an honor the rapper doesn't take lightly.
In addition to himself, Bun B also brought out a host of performers including Erykah Badu, Scarface, Juvenile, Big K.R.I.T., David Banner and more.
"For guys that are born and raised in Houston, they know how big of a deal that is," he said. "As a hip-hop artist, you didn't know if you could aspire to be a part of the rodeo, but in 2022 we proved we had just as much right as anybody else to be up there representing for Houston."