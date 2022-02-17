'It's horrifying': Stray bullets narrowly miss sleeping couple in southside neighborhood

San Antonio police officers are still working to determine what happened.

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly a dozen gunshots woke families living near Hafer Avenue in southcentral San Antonio Thursday morning.

Police could not offer any preliminary information about their investigation or explain what they think happened.

At least two stray bullets landed in Sean Vina's home. He and his wife live behind the house that took most of the bullets.

"We just thought the cat had knocked something over," Vina said.

His security cameras caught audio of the gunshots around 4:15 a.m. About an hour later, Vina says he noticed a hole in his dresser.

"I thought to myself, 'Is that a bullet hole?'" he said. "Then I looked down on the ground and, sure enough, there was a big slug on our tile."

Another bullet settled in a pair of stockings inside the furniture drawer.

"It's horrifying. Absolutely horrifying."

The slugs flew about three feet above the couple, asleep in their bed. At minimum, the bullets passed through a wooden shed wall, a solid metal fence, Vina's drywall, and the dresser.