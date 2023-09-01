Caddo Mills players released from hospital after scary injuries force game against Bullard to be called in 3rd quarter

To show continued support, multiple East Texas school districts are wearing green on Tuesday to honor the Caddo Mills players.

BULLARD, Texas — Two Caddo Mills varsity football players have been released from the hospital after suffering scary injuries which led to their game against Bullard being called early Friday night.

According to Bullard ISD, the Panthers game against Caddo Mills was suspended late in the third quarter after multiple Caddo Mills players were hurt.

"On behalf of all Bullard Panthers, our hearts and prayers are with the Caddo Mills community for complete healing of the injured students," Bullard ISD said in a statement.

Caddo Mills superintendent Luke Allison says the two Fox players were flown to area medical centers after officials feared one had suffered internal injuries and the other had a spinal injury.

Wow, what a night! I have never been more proud to be part of Caddo Mills than today. As I reflect on last night, we witnessed a horrific situation turn into a miracle!

"This was a terrifying sight for everyone," Allison said. "Young kids, older kids, parents, fans, teachers, medical staff and administrators were all in disbelief of what we were witnessing at a high school football game. I have been to a football game every Friday night since I was 5years old and have never seen anything close."

Allison went on to recognize the support from the Bullard team and fans following the incident.

"What transpired next was the most inspiring thing I have ever seen," Allison said. "Out of care, our fans stayed. Bullard fans stayed. Our fans unified and said the Lord's Prayer as one. Students prayed silently on their own. Coach Crane pulled Bullard players and our players together and they prayed as one. We saw God working! HE reminded us that in the midst of chaos, HE is in control!"

Allison says the players went home from the hospital Saturday morning with no internal or spinal injuries.

"We all witnessed a miracle and the power of people coming together to pray," Allison said. "There is no other explanation! In addition, we had another student taken to the hospital, by parents, last night during the game. That young man has been released as well, and we are hearing great things. Keep our kids and community in your prayers. Thank you to the trainers and medical staff that worked on these young men. Thank you to Bullard ISD for all the support. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers from across the state and the country! They were definitely felt."

To show continued support, multiple East Texas school districts are wearing green on Tuesday to honor the Caddo Mills players.