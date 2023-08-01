East-side building total loss after fire early Sunday

The Battalion Chief says the building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a building on the east side early Sunday.

The call came out around 1:41 a.m. for a fire on the corner of N New Braunfels Avenue and Burnet Street.

The property appears to be for sale and the structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators are on the scene to figure out what started the fire.

Officials say the structure is a complete loss.

No injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

