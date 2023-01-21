Building in south San Antonio catches on fire

Fire officials are working to figure out the cause of the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A building was damaged after it caught on fire on the city's south side early Saturday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue for a reported fire. When officials arrived on scene, they found flames shooting out the top of the building.

The battalion chief says the fire may have started outside of the building and spread into the overhang, then quickly spread to the entire building.