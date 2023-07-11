Buffalo Soldier Memorial set to open July 28-30 in West Texas

This San Angelo memorial will be commemorated with a three-day weekend full of activities.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's Buffalo Soldiers are remembered for their bravery in West Texas during the Civil War era.

Now, these soldiers will be honored with a memorial grand opening and dedication.

Three days of celebration are set for July 28-30, hosted by the Buffalo Soldier Memorial team in partnership with the San Angelo National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and various minority-owned businesses.

"The experience of creating this memorial has been one of excitement and joy," memorial founder Sherley L. Spears said in a release. "We have been blessed to receive support from various donors and grants from Humanities Texas, San Angelo Area Foundation, San Angelo Destination Marketing, and a tremendous amount of volunteer hours from community residents and professionals."

The memorial itself features 10 eight-foot tall monuments just across from Fort Concho National Historic Landmark and funding has taken place over the last year or so.

The weekend will feature various events thanks to Fort Concho, San Angelo State Park, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, the City of San Angelo, the Boy and Girl Scouts, Y.M.C.A. and other community partners.

On July 28, there will be a recognition banquet with childcare services offered free of charge.