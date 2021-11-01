Athens leaders break ground on North Alabama's only Buc-ee's

The new location will be located at the Southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road.

ATHENS, Ala. — Buc-ee's is set to break ground on its new site in Athens on November 17, the city announced on Monday.

"We look forward to kicking off this important project for Athens," said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. "We are ahead of schedule on the sewer expansion for this project, and we expect to see other opportunities develop in this area."

The new location will be located at the Southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. This location will be the Texas-based convenience chain's third Alabama location.

"In addition to fantastic food, great clean bathrooms, plenty of gas pumps with cheap gas, we're going to bring our friendly attitudes, and our customers will have a great experience," Buc-ee's General Council Jeff Nadalo said.

The store, known for its clean bathrooms, barbeque and "Beaver Nuggets," was founded in Texas in 1982 and is now expanding throughout the south.