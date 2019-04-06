Starting this week until July 4, Bubba’s 33 in San Antonio will donate $1 to Homes for Our Troops for every Patriot Burger purchased.

“As we celebrate our nation’s independence, it’s only fitting to salute our local heroes,” said Joseph Fain, local store manager. “Supporting our military families through Homes for our Troops and being a strong community partner is part of our mission.”

The Patriot Burger is an infused bourbon-barbecue entree made up of:

A signature beef and bacon patty

Hand-battered onion ring

Sharp cheddar cheese

Lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise

Guests can also register to win a free burger every week for a year.

Locations include the Bubba’s 33 on Pat Booker Road as well as the location on NW Loop 410.