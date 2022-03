This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a reported stabbing on the far west side.

BCSO was dispatched to the scene located in the 14000 block of Potranco Road shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a man reportedly stabbed his wife and then barricaded himself inside of the residence that's said to be an apartment.