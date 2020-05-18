BSCO: Man arrested for eastside shooting

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar shares about the arrest of a suspected gunman, wanted for a recent shooting on the eastside last week.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is holding a news conference to share the details about a 23-year-old man arrested for a recent shooting on the eastside.

The suspect, Taron Larry Bowie, faces two counts of aggravated assault for a shooting that happened last Wednesday, May 13. Police got a call that two men were found shot in the 6600 block of Lakeview Drive just before 2 p.m. The victims were transported to the hospital. One was shot in the back and the other was shot in the foot.

Police believe Bowie and the victims may have been meeting to sell an XBox. Bowie is from New Orleans and police do not believe he has a criminal history.