SAN ANTONIO — Looking to brush up on your game?

Basketball players can works on their skills at a basketball camp hosted by Spurs guard Bryn Forbes next month.

The camp will be held on July 20th from 8 a..m. to 12 p.m. at the San Antonio Christian School.

Per the event description on Eventbrite, "players can expect to learn directly from Forbes and DBA staff of experienced coaches led by Sean Dockery."

Forbes and coaches will work with players on ball handling, passing, goal setting, scoring, floor spacing, and more during the four-hour camp.

Guest speakers, autographs, and photos are just a few other perks included with the camp fee.

Kids will receive a camp t-shirt and autographed picture.

Tickets to the event are priced online at $125/person.