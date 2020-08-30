Bryan ISD employee facing disciplinary action for 'unacceptable' social media post

The situation will be handled through the school district's employee code of conduct. The employee's comments were deleted shortly after they were made.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan ISD teacher is facing disciplinary action after they posted a comment on social media, calling Black people "colored folks" and that they should get "about your own people killing one another" rather than protesting the recent shooting of an unarmed Black man in Wisconsin.

The comment was deleted shortly after another person responded, letting others know the person was a teacher at Bryan's SFA Middle School, but not before people took screen shots of it and the post began circulating on social media.

Spotting the post early Saturday afternoon, KAGS News took a screen shot and reached out to Bryan ISD's communications director for comment. A statement was then released by Bryan ISD, stating:

"We are aware of an unacceptable comment made by an employee on a Facebook post unrelated to the school or school district. This comment does not represent the values of our school or district, and will not be condoned. This will be handled according to our employee code of conduct. This type of comment will not be tolerated in this school district."

Bryan ISD's post has been shared nearly 300 times since being posted, with many people applauding the school district for not wasting time in addressing the issue. We will continue to update you on the status of the employee as the situation develops.