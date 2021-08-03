x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local

150-acre 'Bushy Gate Fire' in Travis County 50% contained

According to officials, crews first responded to the fire Sunday when it was five acres burning near Doyle Overton Road.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a fire near the Travis, Bastrop and Caldwell County lines. As of Sunday evening, the fire was 150 acres and 50% contained. 

According to a tweet from Travis County Fire Rescue Sunday afternoon, the fire started at approximately five acres burning near Doyle Overton Road.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said Sunday evening that five structures were threatened and saved. Officials said Sunday that forward progression of the fire had been stopped. 

Check back for updates. 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Ex-ERCOT CEO rejoins agency as a board member

She lost two family members to COVID-19. Now, she drove to Waco in search for the vaccine.

List: Businesses in Austin that are still requiring masks