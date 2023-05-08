Some homes evacuated after brush fire ignites in Hays County Saturday afternoon

The 70-acre Oak Grove fire started around the 200 block of Oak Grove Road, outside of San Marcos.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters in Hays County are battling another brush fire that sparked near San Marcos Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hays County officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service, the 70-acre fire, now being called the Oak Grove fire, sparked up at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The Hays County Wildland Task Force is responding and other crews, including the Austin Fire Department and air assets, have been requested to assist in extinguishing the fire.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the fire is entirely uncontained.

Some homes have been asked to evacuate, as the fire is capable of threatening structures. Hays County officials asking those evacuating to relocate to the Promised Land Church on 1650 Lime Kiln Rd. in San Marcos.

