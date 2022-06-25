Brush fire breaks out twice at Brackenridge Park Golf Course

The first fire started late Saturday morning. Crews then put the fire out again hours later.

SAN ANTONIO — A scare happened near the Brackenridge Park Golf Course Saturday afternoon following a brush fire that broke out not once --- but twice.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the first fire around 11:30 a.m. near East Mulberry Avenue. Then just hours later, firefighters were back out again around 3:30 p.m.

Some roads were blocked and the zoo mini train had to stop running while firefighters worked to stop the fire.