x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Brush fire breaks out twice at Brackenridge Park Golf Course

The first fire started late Saturday morning. Crews then put the fire out again hours later.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — A scare happened near the Brackenridge Park Golf Course Saturday afternoon following a brush fire that broke out not once --- but twice.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the first fire around 11:30 a.m. near East Mulberry Avenue. Then just hours later, firefighters were back out again around 3:30 p.m.  

Some roads were blocked and the zoo mini train had to stop running while firefighters worked to stop the fire.

Fire officials say a homeless camp might have started the fire.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement