Brush fire breaks out twice at Brackenridge Park Golf Course

SAN ANTONIO — A scare happened near the Brackenridge Park Golf Course Saturday afternoon following a brush fire that broke out not once --- but twice.
The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the first fire around 11:30 a.m. near East Mulberry Avenue. Then just hours later, firefighters were back out again around 3:30 p.m.
Some roads were blocked and the zoo mini train had to stop running while firefighters worked to stop the fire.
Fire officials say a homeless camp might have started the fire.