SAN ANTONIO — If you are looking for a unique twist on brunch that satisfies a variety of tastes and diets, check out 5 Points Local.

The trendy café specializes in gluten-free, locally-source ingredients, and offers many options for meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans. The restaurant's brunch menu, served on Sunday, reflects that blending of diet options.

“People in town were looking for more options, to be able to sit, relax, enjoy mimosas and coffees. Brunch just seemed a natural part of what we already do here,” co-founder Abby Johnson said. “We wanted to create that kind of home-cooking, comfort food that you would get at grandma’s house, like waffles and pancakes, but providing them in a gluten-free way.”

Johnson says the restaurant also strives for locally-sourced, natural ingredients.

“We utilize, as well, the local farmers and whatever they have available, so that was definitely a lot of what has gone into the menu,” Johnson said.

Some of the signature brunch dishes include chicken and waffles.

“That’s been a huge hit with people. We will do a spicy jalapeno orange marmalade, or a spicy sriracha maple syrup, those kind of options kind of give it the San Antonio flair,” Johnson said.

Another popular favorite is the vegan tacos. They include a tempeh, a soy product, sauteed with onions and sweet potatoes for a taco mix. They are topped with pickled onions, avocado and refried beans. And you don’t have to be a veggie lover to appreciate them.

“Hands down, people just like them because of the flavor. We heard San Antonio in general asking for more vegan options, more vegetarian options. And places to go where their carnivorous friends can also sit and that was also a motivation for the menu.”

Brunch at 5 Points Local is served on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Breakfast is also served other days.

The restaurant also has a yoga studio upstairs and offers a full schedule of various yoga classes.

Click here for the full menu and yoga times.

