'He was just an amazing person': Brother remembers Euless detective killed by alleged drunk driver

Court documents revealed Dylan Molina had an alcohol level of .14, nearly twice the legal limit. He's now charged with intoxication manslaughter.

EULESS, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Cesar Cervantes brags about his brother, because his brother was his best friend.

“He was just an amazing person,” Cesar said. “He is the person that would do the right thing all the time.”

Detective Alex Cervantes was a 7-year veteran of the Euless Police Department, a husband, and the father of two boys.

“Every day he would hug his wife, kiss his wife, play with the kids,” Cesar said. “Like what you think an example of a great husband would be — that’s what he was.”

But on Saturday night, Detective Cervantes was off-duty with his wife and two boys when a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and slammed into their car. Cervantes was pronounced dead at the scene. His two kids are now recovering at home, while his wife remains in the hospital.

“His kids are recovering, his wife is also on her way to recovery,” Cesar said. “Last time we checked on her, her eyes weren’t open still, but she could hear and she could move and she knew what was going on.”

Dylan Molina, 26, is now charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault. Court documents revealed he had an alcohol level of .14, nearly twice the legal limit. His arrest warrant said he admitted to drinking three double Vodka Red Bulls.

“We are devastated. There is no other words,” Euless Police Chief Mike Brown said. “This is a tragic reminder of the consequences of driving while intoxicated. Ride-shares, taxis are available.”

Over the weekend, the community placed flowers outside the police department, and on Sunday, dozens of officers escorted the detective’s body to a funeral home in Hurst.

Reality is beginning to sink in for Cesar and his family.

“I keep wanting to text him and see what he would do in this situation,” Cesar said.

Cesar said his brother was his moral compass, the person he would call whenever he needed to know the right decision. That’s why it seems so unfair that a bad decision ended this officer’s life.

“If he were here he’d tell us to take it a step at a time,” Cesar said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do."