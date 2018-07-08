SAN ANTONIO — The brother of a man who was shot and killed after trying to catch a suspected car thief wants justice. But Roy Rhynes said he will pray for the accused killer, 23-year-old Jacob Gabriel.

He said he saw his brother, John Connelly, get shot after trying to do the right thing. He says Connelly used to be firefighter and always helped out anyone who was in need.

Rhynes said Connelly stopped at a gas station near their home. He said when he found out that Gabriel had reportedly stolen a car, his brother didn't think twice about getting involved. Connelly followed Gabriel, and chased him until they came to a stop at the I-35 access road near Whirlwind Road.

Rhynes said the suspect found a gun in the stolen car and put it to his head. Connelly allegedly stopped Gabriel from shooting himself. Rhynes said they chased Gabriel to a motel parking lot, and that's when he said Gabriel came back around, pointing a gun at a woman and young child in a different car, trying to steal it.

That's when his brother confronted Gabriel, who shot and killed him, Rhynes said.

"I pray that he finds the peace within his heart and his mind," Rhynes said. "I understand he made a really bad decision that will impact the rest of his life, and we will be praying for him as well."

Connelly's other brother, Christopher Jackson, is upset.

"I really don't think that guy has a grasp of what he took from me, what he took from all of us," Jackson said. "What he took from our family, what he took from the recovery community, and what he took from all of our friends and extended family."

Gabriel is still in jail. He faces three felony charges including murder, vehicle theft, and theft of a firearm. Connolly's family has also started a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.

