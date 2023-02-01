Brother of young New Year's shooting victim: 'She was only 11, I am 15. I wish I was outside'

Amethyst Sistine Silva's father Robert said he hopes the tragedy his family is enduring makes people think twice about how they use their guns.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the clock strikes midnight to usher in New Year's Day, it is supposed to be a time of new beginnings. However, for the Silva family, it was the last moment they shared with Amethyst Sistine Silva, also known as "Ame."

Early Monday morning, the family received "the best news we have gotten so far," said Ame's dad Robert, when they found out Corpus Christi Police Department officials had made an arrest in his daughter's New Year's Day shooting death.

The men, 29-year-old Deonis Poindexter and 43-year-old Jacob Leal, were arrested Monday on deadly-conduct charges -- a third-degree felony --however Corpus Christi Police Department officials said those charges could be upgraded pending investigation.

"There should be a higher bond, but I'm hoping that when the charge goes up, that the bond, as well, will go up," he said. "I don't think $75,000 for taking my child's life is enough. They could get out -- they could get out."

Eleven-year-old "Ame," as she was known to those close to her, was outside her home at the Allure Apartments with family members celebrating the beginning of 2023 when she was shot.

"Guns started going off and I heard the 'dings' hitting over here, and I heard two, and then I heard my baby said, 'ouch.' When she said 'ouch,' she fell to the ground. I already knew it was a bullet that hit her," Silva said on Sunday.

On Monday, Robert Silva told 3NEWS that knowing the two men reportedly behind his daughter's death are behind bars brings the family some peace.

"The detective came to tell us at 3 in the morning that they had found the guys," Robert Silva said.

Amethyst's brother told 3NEWS that he regrets not being with his sister before her final moments.

"I wish I went outside with them, but I said no. She was only 11, I am 15. I wish I was outside," he said.

Robert said that he hopes his family's tragedy will stop someone else from misusing firearms.

"You guys out there who want to shoot your guns -- think about: 'What if it's your child? What if it's your baby?' She fell right in front of me. It's something no one wants to go through," he said.