Brooks & Dunn concert tickets for only Texas stop go on sale March 4

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonio! The country music duo known simply as Brooks & Dunn is making a stop at the AT&T Center on June 11.

Tickets will go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m.

The REBOOT 2022 Tour was announced Monday.

San Antonio is the only Texas stop on the tour, which runs from early May through late June.

Hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have helped the duo make history with more than 30 million albums sold.

According to their website, "The duo’s recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard’s Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart’s history. In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category."

Brooks & Dunn shared on February 24 that their album “Neon Moon” was released 30 years ago.

Jordan Davis and Dillon Carmichael will also perform.

Brooks & Dunn were recently nominated for ACM - Academy of Country Music Duo of the Year. The ACM award ceremony will be announced later this week on March 7. You can watch it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Tickets can be purchased on brooks-dunn.com.