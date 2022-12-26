The race is for some San Antonio residents to fix pipes and restore water service

San Antonio Fire responded to dozens of calls for water damage during the freeze.

SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places.

Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds on Monday

Felix Castillo was one of many scouring the aisles for essential repair parts.

Castillo said "I don't know how many leaks I have but it was a lot. I turned off the water. Now I have to go home and see what the damage is."

Castillo isn't alone.

During the worst of it, the San Antonio Fire Department's dispatch page was full of calls for "Water Evacuations."

That's what they call it when pipes break and it starts raining inside homes.

Castillo said the big ice storm of 2021 was a preview of this frigid blast. "Last year I had 31 leaks in the house and I fixed them," Castillo said, adding that thanks to help from a good friend, his confidence level is high that he can complete the needed work.