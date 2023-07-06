Brittney Griner advocates for imprisoned American Zack Shahin during return to Texas

The family of Zack Shahin, an American imprisoned in Dubai for 15 years, traveled from Houston to share his story during the Wings vs. Mercury game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — During the Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury game on Wednesday night, all eyes were on WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner, a member of the Mercury, received a warm welcome during her first game in Texas in 740 days.

She was released from a Russian prison 181 days ago.

She’s dedicating her season to raising awareness about Americans who are wrongfully imprisoned overseas.

During the game, a video appeared on the big screen at College Park Center in Arlington. Griner made sure people heard the name of imprisoned American Zack Shahin.

Shahin’s family members traveled to the game from Houston.

Aida Dagher, Shahin’s sister-in-law, said the family is grateful Griner is using her platform to help bring Zack home.

“She felt with us and she’s supporting us,” Dagher said. “He’s a U.S. Citizen lying over there and dying. Zack was on the verge of suicide and wanted to go on a hunger strike, but when he heard Griner is involved, he said: ‘No, I’ll hold it.’”

Dagher told WFAA for more than a decade their pleas from federal officials have been ignored. Griner is giving them hope for Zack’s release from a Dubai jail.

Zack’s son, 30-year-old Ramy Shahin, was 14 years old when his dad went to a work meeting and never returned home. Ever since his father's imprisonment abroad, Ramy has lived half of his life without his father by his side.

According to the family, Zack, an American businessman, was arrested for financial crimes. The family maintains his innocence.

“It’s been a long 15 years, and I think the final ultimate goal is for my dad to be out,” Ramy said. “It’s like you lose somebody, but they’re not fully gone. You just gotta hold out hope until they come back home, because you can’t just say bye to them.”

Griner said she’s committed to her work with the Bring Our Families Home Campaign. A mural in Phoenix shows the faces of others imprisoned abroad just like she was.

In every city, during every game, Griner puts a spotlight on their names and stories.

Ramy hopes that with Griner’s help, his dad’s return home will finally become reality.