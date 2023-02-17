Brennan H.S. student dies after found with several gunshot wounds, BCSO says

According to Northside Independent School District, Johnson was a 9th grade student at Brennan High School.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly killing a Brennan High School student last weekend, Sheriff Salazar said.

The incident occurred at the 500 block of Lucrezia around 12:06 a.m. Sunday.

Ted Dean Johnson, 15, has been identified as the student who was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were called out to a shooting and when they arrived they found Johnson on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies obtained footage showing Johnson approach a light colored SUV and having an exchange before several rounds were fired from someone inside the vehicle, according to Salazar. Johnson is then seen leaving on foot before collapsing in the video.

Deputies also found a handgun, cell phone vape and cartridges containing THC with Johnson that night.

Throughout the investigation, it was found that Johnson had been conversing with someone on a social media account that was later deleted. Investigators discovered 19-year-old, Jose Medina, to be associated with the account as well as a white SUV parked at a local apartment complex.

Last night, Medina was seen leaving the complex in a blue Mercedes Benz, officials said. He was stopped and arrested after deputies found him in possession of THC cartridges and marijuana, Salazar said.

He was brought in and questioned for his connection with the death of Johnson. Salazar said he admitted to being involved in the shooting, but "minimized his involvement and shifted to blame the victim," Salazar said.

Investigators believe Medina met with Johnson that night to sell him the drugs, which then led to a shooting.

Friday afternoon, Medina was booked and faces several charges, including murder.

According to Northside Independent School District, Johnson was a 9th grade student at Brennan High School. The district put out this statement on Friday night: