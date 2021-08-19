Man wielding knife shot by police near Austin airport

Police said the man went down after several shots were fired. When he still refused to put down the knife, he was tased.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been shot by Austin police, KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski has confirmed.

The incident took place near US 183 and East Riverside Drive, near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Police said the call originally came in around 4:35 p.m. "regarding a man on [the] highway."

In a press conference Thursday evening, Austin PD Chief of Staff Troy Gay said officers were en route to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. and were told a person was walking on the road. Gay said the first officer stopped traffic at 4:37 p.m. and the man seemed aggravated and remained in the middle of the road. Gay said the officer communicated on radio at 4:39 p.m. that the man appeared to have a knife.

By 4:40 p.m., three APD officers had responded to the scene. Gay said the man "aggressively started approaching one of the officers," and one of the officers told the man to drop the knife. The man continued to approach the officers with a knife in his hand and as many as two to five shots were fired, Gay said. Police said he was struck at least once.

After telling the man to drop the knife for two to three more minutes and he refused, officers then tased him.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to Gay.

The Austin Police Association reported that people should avoid the 2100-2400 block of S. US 183 and to expect traffic delays. At this time, the APA said it appears that all officers involved are OK.

The incident was fully captured on body cams from the second and third officers. The first officer on scene was wearing plain clothes with a badge, Gay said. Gay said that the body camera footage will "hopefully be released" within 10 days under a new policy implemented by interim police chief Joseph Chacon.

BREAKING: Austin police are responding to an incident in which a man was shot by an officer, according to preliminary reports. The incident is happening near U.S. 183 and Riverside Drive. No other information is available. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 19, 2021

Officers from @Austin_Police have the 183N lanes totally blocked and closed. 183S is moving slowly along the west side of @AUStinAirport. No word on the condition of person who was shot. @ATXPOA says all officers are okay. https://t.co/wx6nH1rEI6 pic.twitter.com/l4nKOPIUEr — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) August 19, 2021