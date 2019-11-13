SAN ANTONIO — An investigation is underway after allegations surfaced that a band technician at Brennan High School engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The technician or tutor, a 20-year-old woman, is no longer working with Brennan High School or any other school in Northside ISD.

According to district spokesperson Barry Perez, the tutor was not an employee of NISD, but was being paid by the band booster organization. The woman did clear a background check.

Perez said Brennan High School notified the parent of the minor student, alerted NISD Police, and completed a report to Child Protective Services when it became aware of the allegation.

Northside ISD's Employee Relations is also participating in the investigation into the incident; however, the woman under investigation was not officially a district employee.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Local gun shop targeted by rock-throwing vandal

Cibolo businessman indicted on charges of swindling high school students

H-E-B receipt helps police make arrest in 2016 murder case

It's a 'SCAM' warns Costco, stop sharing this fake $75 coupon on social media now