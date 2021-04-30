Bradley Croft, the operator of Universal K9, sentenced to 118 months in federal prison

Croft said, while weeping, “There’s a lot I'd like to say, but I can’t say it."

The owner of Universal K-9, Inc. Bradley Croft, who was convicted in 2019 of scheming to defraud the federal government, has been found guilty on all 16 counts ranging from fraud, identity theft and money laundering.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 118 months in a federal prison. He will also have three years of supervised release.

However, Croft is expected to appeal. The VA declined to comment. His lawyer also declined to comment, as well as his daughter who has repeatedly been present in court in support for her father. When Croft was asked if he had a statement for the court, he paused before declining. Croft did say, while weeping, “There’s a lot I'd like to say, but I can’t say it.”

Croft is required to pay over $1.5 million in restitution. Portions of seized assets, including money, and any revenues from the sale of seized assets could go to the total amount.

During the trial, up to 132 veterans were identified as potentially impacted. Friday's sentencing comes after a denied motion for a retrial, citing new evidence.

The basis of the scheme, the FBI detailed in court documents, was that Universal K-9 sought out veterans, and offered to accept GI benefits in exchange for dog-handling courses that ranged between $6,500 to $12,000.