BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department announced the death of a police sergeant who spent more than 10 years with the agency.

Bradenton Police Sergeant Lee Cosens died Sunday following a "hard-fought battle" against cancer, the police department said in a Facebook post.

"Sgt. Cosens, a U.S. Army Veteran was a valued member of our Department for more than 10 years as a patrol officer and detective," the agency wrote.

A GoFundMe page set up to help provide needed support to the family for medical and funeral costs explains Cosens died a day shy of his 40th birthday from stage four metastatic kidney cancer.

"Outside of work, Lee loved traveling, spending time with his family, Michigan Football, and being on the water. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him!" the description of the donation page read, in part.

Before his time with the police department, Cosens reportedly served in the military from 2007-12, including a tour in Kandahar, Afghanistan, from 2009–10.

Cosens was promoted to a sergeant title back in 2021. He also reportedly served on several specialty units, including the Hostage Negotiation Team, the State Emergency Response Team and the Marine Unit.

"He was passionate about advocating for military and police officers and was a representative for the Police Benevolent Association," the GoFundMe page explains.

The police department said the sergeant's death is a great loss to the agency.

Cosens leaves behind his wife, Amy, and two little girls, ages 6 and 7.

"I wanted to thank you all as our family is so grateful and amazed by the support of this community!" Cosens' wife wrote in a message on the GoFundMe page. "We can use all your prayers and well wishes as we continue our fight."



The agency asks for the community to keep Cosens' family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.