BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton search-and-rescue K-9 is taking some time off after being bitten by a cottonmouth snake while training in Tallahassee, according to police.

Police wrote on Facebook that the bloodhound received immediate medical attention and antivenom after she was bitten on her paw.

Liberty is vaccinated against rattlesnakes, but not against the deadly cottonmouth, police explained. The pup is recovering with her partner, Detective Moyett, by her side.

