BRADENTON, Fla. — A daycare worker is facing charges after police say she fractured the leg of a 4-month-old child.

On Sept. 16, Bradenton police detectives responded to Manatee Memorial Hospital over an investigation into an injured child. Investigators say they determined the injury happened at Laugh and Learn Daycare in Bradenton.

Detectives say they eventually obtained a search warrant for the daycare's security camera footage which showed Thalia Camarillo, 42, hitting the infant with an open hand. Law enforcement says Camarillo was also caught on camera twisting and bending the infant's leg, which authorities say caused the injury.