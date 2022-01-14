BPD K9 Geno retiring after seven years of service

During his time with the Boise Police Department, Geno went on more than 1,500 street deployments and forced nearly 70 'bad guys' to surrender.

BOISE, Idaho — After seven years as a crime fighter and a loyal defender of The City of Trees, the Boise Police Department announced the retirement of its K9 Geno on Friday.

Geno has worked with Boise PD since July 2014 and went on over 1,500 street deployments during his time with the department. Boise PD said Geno also apprehended seven and forced nearly 70 "bad guys" to surrender in his seven-year career.

The hardworking K9's resume also includes assisting in seizing over $30,000 in cash, more than 2,100 items of drug paraphernalia, 11 guns and "many pounds of meth, heroin, cocaine and other drugs," according to Boise PD.

In a celebratory Facebook post, the Boise Police Department said it honored Geno's career Friday and his many contributions to the Boise community.

"Today we are celebrating K9 Geno as he retires after a wonderful career," Boise PD said. "Geno has spent the last seven years protecting his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and entertaining thousands of people with demonstrations at schools, colleges, the Idaho Humane Society, Boy Scouts, church groups, retirement and long term care facilities, and many other public and private organizations."

Geno's retirement plans are to live with his handler and family. Boise PD said the 78-pound Belgian Malinois will be spoiled in the next chapter of his life. Geno was born in the Netherlands on March 23, 2013 and joined Boise PD in July 2014.

