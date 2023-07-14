Boy shot in drive-by on the southeast side, police say

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Palfrey Street.

SAN ANTONIO — A boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the southeast side late Thursday night, police said.

Police say three juveniles were walking along the street when a car drove up and someone inside started shooting.

One of the boys was hit in the leg three times and was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was in stable condition.

Police did not give a description of the car the shooter was in. The two other boys were detained for questioning, but not hurt. Officials did not give the ages of the boys.

This shooting is still under investigation.

