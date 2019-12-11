CANYON LAKE, Texas — KENS 5 has learned the identity of an 11-year-old boy who was killed in triple fatal crash Sunday. His mother, and another man were killed in the collision.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Sunday at 6:58 p.m., 40-year-old Dave Michael Estes of New Braunfels was traveling eastbound on FM 306 in Canyon Lake. Troopers say he veered onto the westbound lane and hit a car with three people inside. 41-year-old Melissa Leigh Edwards of Spring Branch, 93-year-old Walton Cleburne Walker of Rockport ,and Edward’s son, 11-year-old Brendan, were all killed in the crash. They say Estes suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Medical Center for treatment.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said investigators are still looking at possible contributing factors. Troopers are reminding drivers to control your speed, minimize distractions and don’t drink and drive.

Comal ISD spokesman Steve Stanford said students organized their own tribute to Brendan on Monday. Several student groups decided to wear pink, tie dye or baseball jerseys in honor of him. Brendan was a 6th grade student at Mountain Valley Middle School. Stanford said grief counselors were on campus to provide assistance. The middle school principal, Dustin Davisson, sent a letter to all parents:

Dear Parents:

The faculty and staff of Mountain Valley Middle School are deeply saddened to learn of the death last night of Brendan Edwards, one of our sixth-grade students. Please join us as we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the Edwards family as they mourn their loss.

We encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepared to offer support to your child during this time. Grief counselors will be on campus to help our school community deal with this loss. We are doing everything that we can to help your child and our staff through this tragic experience. Over the next few days, encourage your child to express his or her feelings and listen attentively. It will be helpful to recognize the various steps that we all go through in the grieving process: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

If you have any concerns regarding your child’s reaction to this loss, please contact your child’s teacher, school counselor or any member of the administrative staff. Thank you for your concern and support during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Dustin Davisson, Principal

Mountain Valley Middle School

