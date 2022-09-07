Boy donates baggy filled with dollar bills he'd saved for one year to help feed dogs at shelter

He said he wanted to do something meaningful with his money by donating to help pets in need!🐈🐕

SAN ANTONIO — The world would be a much better place if adults followed the same basic rules as children, such as sharing, being kind to one another, cleaning up after themselves, and loving animals.

The related video above was originally published July 9, 2022.

One San Antonio young man hopes that by donating his allowance he had saved up for a year, some animals might not go hungry.

"After saving his allowance for over a year, J wanted to do something meaningful with his money by donating to help pets in need," said City of San Antonio Animal Care Services in a Facebook post. "J came to ACS with his mom and a baggie full of dollar bills that he had been saving. Most kids his age would spend this on toys and games, but not J. He said he wanted to “help dogs and puppies without homes” with his money instead. This warmed our hearts so much!"

We join ACS in thanking this young man for being so caring, compassionate, and giving.

You are an inspiration for kids and adults in our community.

