SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday San Antonio Police were searching for the driver of a box truck they say hit and killed a man standing outside his car Wednesday night around 11 p.m.

According to a preliminary report, San Antonio Police say a 2017 silver Nissan car was stalled in the fast lane of Highway 90 eastbound near 36th Street. A 33-year-old man had gotten out of his car when the box truck came by and hit him.

Police say a chain reaction occurred and other minor damages and injuries were caused. The car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the truck left the scene and was not located Thursday morning.

Witness Tony Escutia says he saw what happened and tried to help.

"I saw a big puff of smoke, debris flying everyone, people rushing out to the scene of the accident. I stopped, put my emergency signals on," Escutia said. "An RN and myself rushed to go help him, but by then it was already too late and within a few minutes I called 911. 911 got there really fast—within a minute, two minutes."

Escutia says he often sees speeders and dangerous drivers on that stretch of road.

"Back in 2015 and 2013 I was in an accident, same spot, that is a very bad spot of Highway 90. It's very dim at that intersection, people tend to speed; I've seen them speed 80, 90 miles an hour."

Escutia added he hopes people will be more cautious.

"It left me restless last night," he said. "I was tossing and turning, I felt sorry for that man’s family."

