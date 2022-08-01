Bowling alley on southeast side evacuated after smell of smoke was reported

The SAFD battalion chief says the building's occupants reported an odor inside the building.

SAN ANTONIO — A bowling alley on the southeast side of San Antonio was evacuated after bowlers reported they smelled smoke inside the building.

Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of Goliad Rd. around 10:43 p.m. Sunday night for reports of smoke.

When crews arrived, they located a fire at a small homeless encampment behind the building. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and evacuated the occupants in the bowling alley.

The battalion chief says the evacuation was out of precaution. Firefighters checked the inside of the bowling alley for any signs of fire and nothing was found and occupants were cleared to go back in.

No injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

