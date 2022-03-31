'Borrega Fire' at King Ranch grows to 60,000 acres, still 20% contained

Voluntary evacuation orders have been given for Ricardo and Riviera.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A large fire on King Ranch property continues to grow Thursday morning.

The "Borrega Fire" has burned 60,000 acres and is 20% contained, according to the Texas Forest Service.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has given voluntary evacuation orders for the small towns of Ricardo and Riviera.

"Please look out for your neighbors and contact the sheriff's department immediately for anyone you think is in need of assistance," Madrid said in a statement.

Madrid said residents can call the county's human services center at 361-228-1892 if immediate assistance or shelter is needed.

Several area fire crews are out battling the blaze Thursday morning, including the Texas Forestry Task Force and Kingsville, Ricardo and Riviera Fire Departments. The Naval Air Station is also providing support.

Three fires continue to burn across South Texas. The largest is the Borrega Fire near Kingsville. Easterly wind will take the smoke off to the west. The breeze shifts through the day and picks up this evening. Posted by Carly Smith WX on Thursday, March 31, 2022

State Highway 285 near Highway 77 is closed due to the fire.

Ricardo ISD said they will assist anyone who is affected by this fire.

No classes in the area have been cancelled, according to officials.

Large machinery is being used to try and stop the fire.

The fire is about 4 miles south of Kingsville and began Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This photo from Jennifer Munoz was taken in Falfurrias, showing the west side of the Borrega Fire. 20,000 acres and 20% contained as of midnight. Incredible. Posted by Alan Holt on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

