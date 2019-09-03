SAN ANTONIO — A big gift has been given to Child Advocates of San Antonio thanks to an organization that loves to help Alamo City foster children.

The Borracho Tailgaters are huge Cowboys fans, but also huge fans of San Antonio kids. Borrachos came from all over the state to help deliver 140 bikes to the children with CASA Thursday. All of the kids and officials of CASA couldn't be more thankful.

Borrachos came from Houston, Dallas, and Eagle Pass to join the San Antonio Borracho Tailgaters to make dreams happen for the children of CASA, just in time to ride the bikes over spring break next week.