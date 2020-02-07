Border Patrol agents find two people hiding in large duffel bags

The encountered the unusual human smuggling attempt at the Border Patrol checkpoint located on Interstate 35 (I-35) north of Laredo.

SAN ANTONIO — Border Patrol agents encountered an unusual human smuggling attempt at a border patrol checkpoint along I-35 north of Laredo on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the US Customs and Border Protection, during an inspection of a gray pickup truck, agents noticed two large duffel bags on the back seat and some movement.

When the bags were opened, two individuals were found inside.

Both individuals were determined to be Mexican nationals who were illegally in the U.S. They were taken into custody, along with the U.S. citizen driver.

Despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, human smuggling attempts continue.