CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — Border Patrol says an agent in Carrizo Springs was assaulted as two people fled an immigration checkpoint.

It happened on October 7, at the Carrizo Springs Border Patrol station. Officials said agents at the checkpoint were inspecting a Dodge Ram 2500. During the inspection, agents determined two people in the truck were Honduran citizens. As agents tried to escort the two people out of the truck, the driver suddenly accelerated, injuring the agent.

The driver and passenger took off from the checkpoint and were later arrested near Carrizo Springs, officials said. The driver, a 28-year-old, was arrested previously in Laredo for entering the United States illegally in July 2016, according to a press release.

The passenger, a 17-year-old, was previously arrested in Brownsville for entering the United States illegally in March 2019, the press release said.

The driver faces charges of assault of a federal officer. The passenger will be processed according to federal guidelines.