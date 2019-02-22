SAN ANTONIO — Book worms will be crawling all over Brandeis High School this weekend. Teens have a chance to meet some of their favorite authors at the 8th annual LibraryPalooza.



Librarians at high schools within Northside ISD know LibraryPalooza 2019 will be a game-changer for hundreds of teen book lovers.



"Kids who like to read get to come and meet authors who are kind of like celebrity rock stars, they get the opportunity to actually meet them in person and ask them questions,” said Sheryl Stoeck who serves as the librarian at O’Connor High School. “[LibraryPalooza] puts them together with other readers who also feel the same way. It sort of reignites or propels their love of reading."



Tomi Adeyemi is one of the six authors with published young adult genre books who will speak on a panel, answer questions and sign autographs.



Her book Children of Blood and Bone has been on the New York Time's Best Sellers List since it hit shelves in 2017.



"So this big epic fantasy [world] and this story about police brutality and the emotional PTSD of being black in this time were the same,” said Adeyemi. “That's how they came together."



The nationally recognized author plans to share her struggles and successes with the teens and their families.



"I always just love getting to see the readers and that's what I take when I go back into my isolated cave… there are real people attached to this, you're writing for them, you're pushing yourself really hard for them,” said Adeyemi. “It gives me the fuel and motivation to keep going."



The librarians say Adeyemi is sure to motivate the teens to chase their dreams.



"The kids say, ‘I learned that I shouldn't give up on my dreams. This might not come easily, but I can do it,’" said Stoeck.



Other authors attending the event include Don Brown, Cinda Williams Chima, Ally Condie, Tahereh Mafi and Jennifer E. Smith.

LibraryPalooza is open to the public. The doors at Brandeis High School open at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Admission is free. There will be books, other merchandise and food for sale.

For more information click here: LibraryPalooza 2019