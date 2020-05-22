Book lovers can celebrate the library's big anniversary at home, with enchiladas

Fun fact: Did you know San Antonio's Central Library was painted with almost 2,000 five-gallon pails of "enchilada red"?

SAN ANTONIO — One of the buildings in the downtown area that truly sticks out with its bright red exterior is celebrating a special milestone this weekend.

San Antonio's Central Library turns 25 and to mark the occassion, one of the branch managers is doing a cooking demo on how to make red enchiladas. That's because the library was painted with almost 2,000 five-gallon pails of "enchilada red" paint way back when.

That's not the only activity planned by the San Antonio Public Library. There are tons more - including a look back at the library location's opening in 1995. The virtual celebration begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.

There's also a special "Tuned In" podcast episode in honor of the special occasion, featuring special guests including SAPL's library director, Ramiro Salazar.