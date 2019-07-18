SAN ANTONIO — A bond reduction was denied Thursday morning for the man accused of purposefully setting a fire that killed Firefighter Scott Deem in 2017.

Emond Johnson was indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury in December 2017. He faces charges of felony murder, arson resulting in death, two charges of arson and bodily injury and arson involving a building.

At the hearing, prosecutors also brought up the ultimate confession they say Johnson gave as he admitted to starting the fire.

On May 18, 2017, a fire at the Ingram Square shopping center caused the death of Deem, caused serious injuries to Firefighter Brad Phipps, and injured Firefighter Robert Vasquez as well caused serious damage to the building structures themselves.

Johnson is the owner of The Spartan Box gym where the fire started.

