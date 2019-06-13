SAN ANTONIO — The cousin of Christopher Davila had her bond reduced in a hearing Wednesday. Angie Torres remains behind bars for her alleged role in the death of baby King Jay Davila, but her bond is now $75,000.

Torres has been in jail since January on a charge of tampering with evidence. The indictment alleges that they “concealed the baby’s car seat” after King Jay had been reported missing. She was assaulted in jail in January and elected to be moved from the jail's general population to protective custody.

Torres was arrested only a few days after Davila's ostensible kidnapping; police said she's the one who could be seen via security footage getting into Davila's car outside a gas station and driving off, leading authorities to believe the baby was inside and a victim of kidnapping.

Investigators say she admitted Christopher's mother told her King Jay had been hurt, and that she helped to cover it up by taking the car and dumping the carseat.

The other woman arrested in the case, King Jay’s grandmother Beatrice Sampayo, is out on bail. The next steps in the legal proceedings in the case are not expected to take place until August.

