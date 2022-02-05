Bond could bring new life to long-shuttered city property

Normoyle Park could get nearly $7 million in improvements if the parks bond passes.

SAN ANTONIO — Fences are cut. Walls are covered with tagging. Windows on abandoned buildings are shattered. Broken glass, discarded clothing and trash of all sorts litters the ground.

The long-vacant old fire department training academy site in the 4700 block of South Zarzamora is a mess, in spite of a constant effort by city workers to keep the parcel safe. The vandals, it seems, never stop.

But the ten acre or so property may be on the verge of a re-birth.

Saturday San Antonio voters will head to the polls to vote on six different bond propositions.

One of the proposals in the parks package includes a complete upgrade for the area, that would expand nearby Normoyle Park into a regional destination venue.

District 5 City Council Representative Teri Castillo said if approved by voters, the park could see almost seven million dollars in improvements.

"This bond will have an opportunity to chip away at a lot of infrastructure needs in our community," Castillo said, adding "This is a great example of what community input looks like. We added several additional projects that were not on the original bond list."

Area resident Minnie Castaneda said her kids are now grown with children of their own, but she has been bringing her family to the park since her kids were small. Castaneda said hopes the park will be expanded.

"That's awesome. We need something like that," Castaneda said.

Castaneda said "I never thought that I was going to be in here as a senior but it really would be good for the neighborhood because you see a lot of people walking and we need a park run here for the dogs."

Castaneda said she and others have been paying taxes for decades and have few civic improvements to show for their money.

Neighbor Sylvia Martinez agreed, saying "It's time for something different here. Keep up with the other neighbors!"

Laura Nalls, who also attends the Normoyle Senior Center, said she is so sold on the idea, she voted early.

"It's wonderful! I already voted! I'm for everything because it's amazing," Nalls gushed with enthusiasm.

Nalls said improvements would be a great way to get people of all ages out of their houses.

"It would bring more people out to enjoy the outdoors. We have to forget about what we went through the pandemic. Now it's open for all of us," Nalls said.

Castillo said all of the bond proposals have something to offer residents of District 5.

"In comparison to the 2017 bond, we have nearly doubled the amount of investment that would be coming to our neighborhoods, with the passage of the 2022 bonds," Castillo said.

Equity, Castillo said, is on her mind. "When we talk about health disparities and needing access to safe spaces and sidewalks and trails and community spaces, this would provide that. With potential trails, splashpads, and amenities for us to be out in the open, it's a chance to play and be active, and mingle with community, which we love to do," Castillo said.