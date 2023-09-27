East Central HS evacuated for second time this week after bomb threat reported

A hoax shooting call caused Monday's evacuation at the campus.

SAN ANTONIO — Law enforcement responded to another alleged threat at East Central High School on Wednesday morning.

BCSO received a call for a bomb threat at the school, and students have been evacuated as the campus is being checked by K9 officers.

The school district says they received the bomb threat around 11 a.m. and they began their evacuation protocol.

The district also says all the students are safe and accounted for.

The school was evacuated Monday due to a phone call describing a shooting inside the school. It turned out to be a hoax.

This is a developing story. Check back to KENS5.com for updates.

