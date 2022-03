No credible threat was found, authorities said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Things are getting back to normal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning.

Last night, the airport said officials had received a bomb threat around 11:30 p.m.

At least nine flights were delayed, and two were diverted to other Texas airports – one to Dallas and another to San Antonio.

Austin police found no credible threat and gave the "all clear."