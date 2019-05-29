Residents south of Loop 1604 near the Waterwood subdivision along Priest Road were under a Boil Water Notice from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon, San Antonio Water System officials said. The Notice was rescinded Wednesday afternoon after a test found that the water met standards.

According to a release, the combination of a water main break and closed valves near Loop 1604 and IH 37 south caused a loss of pressure to some SAWS customers. Because pressure dipped below 20 psi, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required utilities to notify customers in the affected area to boil water prior to consumption.

SAWS said it reestablished pressure in the system by Tuesday evening. A spokesperson said they have every expectation that water in the area was safe to drink, but they still urged customers to follow boil water procedures out of an abundance of caution.

