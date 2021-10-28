Boil water notice issued for Shavano Park

The water system reportedly lost pressure below TCEQ requirements for 35 minutes, which requires the city to issue the boil water notice.

SHAVANO PARK, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for people in Shavano Park.

The City of Shavano Park tweeted the information, saying at 2 p.m. Thursday, contractors working on NW Military Highway struck a major water main.

The water system reportedly lost pressure below TCEQ requirements for 35 minutes, which requires the city to issue the boil water notice.

"Effective immediately, please boil all water until further notice. This notice will last more than a day. Some customers will not have water pressure for the next two to six hours. Our water crew is working diligently to restore services," the tweet says.

You can call the city at (210) 493-3478 or email contact@shavanopark.org if you have any questions or concerns.

BOIL WATER NOTICE TO SHAVANO PARK WATER CUSTOMERS. AT 2PM TODAY CONTRACTORS WORKING ON NW MILITARY HIGHWAY STRUCK A MAJOR WATER MAIN AND THE WATER SYSTEM LOST PRESSURE BELOW TCEQ REQUIREMENTS FOR 35 MINUTES. THIS REQUIRES THE CITY TO ISSUE A BOIL WATER NOTICE. — City of Shavano Park (@ShavanoPark) October 28, 2021