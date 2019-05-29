Residents south of Loop 1604 near the Waterwood subdivision along Priest Road are under a Boil Water Notice until at least late Wednesday, San Antonio Water System officials announced Tuesday.

According to a release, the combination of a water main break and closed valves near Loop 1604 and IH 37 south caused a loss of pressure to some SAWS customers. Because pressure dipped below 20 psi, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires utilities to notify customers in the affected area to boil water prior to consumption.

SAWS said it has already reestablished pressure in the system. A spokesperson said they have every expectation that water in the area is safe to drink, but they still urge customers to follow boil water procedures out of an abundance of caution until test results are back by late Wednesday.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. You can also obtain bottled water from the entrance to the Waterwood subdivision on Priest Road or at the northeast corner of IH37/1604. Each household may receive two gallon containers of bottled water.

