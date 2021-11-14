Boil Water notice issued for far north side due to pressure issue, SAWS says

An area of about 700 homes and businesses in Terra Mont and Stonewall Estates will need to boil water until further notice.

SAN ANTONIO — Several hundred homes and businesses in far north San Antonio have been advised to boil their drinking water, SAWS officials said Sunday afternoon.

Officials said in a press release that pressure dropped below 20 psi overnight in the area of Terra Mont and Stonewall Estates, impacting about 700 customers.

"SAWS is working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible," officials said. "SAWS will complete repairs and restore pressure before final samples are collected, and SAWS is authorized to lift the boil water requirement. Until the sample results confirm that water is safe to drink, customers are asked to boil water for drinking, cooking and ice making."

Officials said they will provide notice when the issue has been resolved.